Crazy Horse Memorial hosts annual Labor Day food drive

Crazy Horse Memorial will host their annual Labor Day food drive this weekend.

Admission will be waived for visitors who donate 3 cans of food per person for the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive. The donation will last from Saturday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular admission rates apply to visitors without food. Going to Crazy Horse Memorial this holiday weekend is a great way to see all of the changes on the mountain this year and help the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.

For directions and more, you can visit the Crazy Horse Memorial website.