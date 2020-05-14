Crazy Horse Memorial honors world's workers with laser images

Crazy Horse Memorial found a unique way to pay homage to those serving in essential and front-line jobs. The Memorial had a series of laser images projected onto the mountain carving titled “Honoring the World’s Workers.”

The rotating images appear each night, ranging from first responders to healthcare workers.

Crazy Horse Memorial announced last week that it is officially reopening to the public on Monday, May 18, with restrictions in place to protect the health of staff and guests.

The restrictions include physical distancing, sanitizing all hard surfaces, heightened frequency of cleaning, practicing good hygiene, and other necessary protocols. Staff members who must manage the new safety protocols are receiving appropriate training.

In addition, the Laughing Water Restaurant, Snack Shop, Gift Shop, and Bus to Base services also will be available to guests starting May 18, with proper safety, cleaning, and social distancing measures implemented. Korczak’s Heritage Inc. provides these services, with royalties paid to the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.

To learn more about Crazy Horse Memorial, to plan a visit, and for information about making a contribution, call (605) 673-4681 or visit crazyhorsememorial.org.