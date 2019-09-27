Crazy Horse Fall Volksmarch this Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can hike up the world's largest mountain carving. The hike, otherwise known as the annual Volksmarch, is 6.2 miles round trip.

Gates open at 6 a.m. and registration starts at 7 a.m. All participants must be off the trail by 4 p.m.

Admission to hike is three dollars though admission is waived for hikers with a 3 can donation per person to the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.

The trail winds through Crazy Horse Memorial grounds with the turnaround point on the arm of Crazy Horse. Once at the top, hikers will be standing directly in front of Crazy Horse's face.

This is a very popular event, shuttle buses are available from the parking areas to the registration tent, pets are not allowed on the trail, and the trail is not suitable for strollers or wheelchairs. Water and aid stations will be located along the trail.

The entire complex will be open for your enjoyment as you are invited to tour the Museums, Cultural Center, and the original Studio Home of the Ziolkowski family. Laughing Water Restaurant and Korczak's Heritage Gift Shop will open at 6 a.m., Laughing Water Restaurant will serve breakfast from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.