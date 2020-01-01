Crash on Sheridan Lake Road sends three to the hospital

Law enforcement got the call just after one this afternoon that two pickup trucks had collided head-on at the intersection of Sheridan Lake Road and Jasmine lane.

A car goes off the road after colliding head-on.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one pickup was heading north on Sheridan Lake Road when it went into the southbound lane.

Troopers say a southbound pickup swerved to avoid the crash, but the trucks ended up colliding head-on.

The driver of the northbound truck and two occupants of the southbound truck all escaped with just minor injuries.

The patrol says charges are pending against 44-year old Dean Gillen of Rapid City.