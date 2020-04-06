Crash near Oelrichs kills 25-year-old driver

A 25-year-old man was killed and another man injured in a one-car crash east of Oelrichs Sunday night.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it went off the road, into the south ditch and rolled. The 25-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old male passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City.