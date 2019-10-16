Crash near Clark leaves one woman dead

One woman died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of Clark.

Another person received minor injuries. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

A 2017 Ford Explorer was westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Ford F350 pickup.

The 29-year-old female driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, a 47-year-old male, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the Watertown hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. They were the only people involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.