Craftsmanship show at Rapid City fairgrounds

The 19th annual model engineering show brought out people from as far as Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Some of the inventions you could see there were steam engines, gas engines, even wooden boats.

But throughout the hall you could hear the revving up the engines ringing loudly.

This year the event hosted more than 35 craftsman who brought their art with them which is an all time record for the show.

According to Cliff Roemmich who is the show sponsor, it's not all about the craftsmanship, it's also about the friendship.

It's all about sharing with others and networking with people that have similar interests. We get together,A" says Roemmich. "There are multiple shows around the United States and we all travel to those and we see our old friends and share what we've done and what we are planning to do in the future."

Next year is the last year that Cliff will be sponsoring the event and plans to bring out all of his creations.