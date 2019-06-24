Cancer patients at the Regional Health Cancer Care Institute receive generous gesture

As part of their Loves to Care campaign, Subaru of America, Inc., partnered with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to bring send hope and warmth to patients fighting cancer at the John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute Monday.

Together they delivered 80 blankets and 20 arts and crafts kits for cancer patients and their families.

These blankets will provide warmth for patients as they fight cancer.

The arts and crafts kits will be provided for children battling the disease as well as those accompanying a loved one for treatment.

"For this event specifically, I think that most people have had somebody in their family or in their life that has been affected by cancer," said Travis Vesely, general manager at Courtesy Subaru. "For this one it hits home for us, my father died of cancer 2 1/2 years ago, he did receive treatment here so this one really hit home because it's a tough process to go through, it's tough to go through if you're the individual actually fighting cancer and it's tough for the family too. This one's important because it seems like everybody knows somebody or everybody's affected by it."

Through this partnership, Subaru and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has donated over 105,000 blankets and 12,000 arts and crafts kits to hospitals and cancer treatment centers across the country.