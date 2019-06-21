Jail defies national suicide statistics

A new report shows an alarming number of inmates are killing themselves.

Inmate suicide is skyrocketing around the country. Here is Rapid City, things are better.

The data puts the number of deaths at 50 per 100,000 people in jail - more than three times the normal rate. While the national number seems to be growing, in Pennington County things are actually looking fairly positive.

Capitan Brooke Haga is in charge of the mental health services in the jail and says they have had one suicide in her 25 years of working at the jail. She says staff members do screenings on every inmate that comes in to determine if they need mental health services to help prevent possible suicide attempts.

She says the relationships between officers and inmates in key.

"The inmates are going to find an officer they feel they can talk to and they're going to communicate what's going on," Haga said. "Now there's the obvious. Some people don't want to be stopped. They don't want people to interfere with a plan and even in that I think if we're watching our surrounding, there are always warning signs."

Haga says the first 24 hours behind bars is when the inmates are most at risk of committing suicide.

