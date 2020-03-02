Counterfeit money used at Sturgis gas station

Counterfeit money, it's something that's been circulating in the Sturgis community for years with the latest incident happening this past weekend.

Gas station in Sturgis.

Caught on video, Sturgis police said a man entered a Sturgis gas station with a fake $100 bill.

At the Cenex gas station on Lazelle Street, police said the man used the fake money to buy a water bottle.

Sturgis most commonly sees an increase in counterfeit money during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Using counterfeit money is a felony that carries potential prison time.

The assistant police chief said he has seen fake bills with Chinese symbols, as well as money used for movie productions.

"Number one we'll look at their video, see if we can try to identify who the subject is that passed the counterfeit money, with this type of a case where it was an actual 100 dollar bill, not the fake Chinese currency, we will contact the secret service and probably send the bill to them and give them a serial number of the bill as well, so they can see if it's something that's been going on in the region," said Sean Briscoe, assistant chief for the Sturgis Police Department.

Briscoe said counterfeit money is often made from a different material and can have imperfections, such as smeared ink.

If you come across one of these counterfeit bills, report it to the police department.