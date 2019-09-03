Could wind energy head to Rapid City Area Schools?

Rapid City Area Schools is looking to go green by putting in a proposal to Black Hills Energy.

Kumar Veluswamy discusses the district looking into wind energy

The district is sending a proposal, requesting to receive energy from Black Hills Energy's wind power. They're asking for 78% of its energy to be renewable for the next 25 years.

The district worked with Black Hills Energy to pin down that time frame because a long term commitment makes them a better candidate for an energy source like wind energy.

Billing would be at a fixed rate for the district, which would help during cold winters.

"When we have a scenario like that, well what happens? Demand goes up. Well, when the demand goes up, the price automatically goes up. Well, guess what? We don't have to deal with that. On a tough winter

when everyone is wanting natural gas and electricity, we won't be paying extra money because we have ourselves locked in at that 78%," said RCAS Facilities Manager Kumar Veluswamy.

The district has until September 13th to send in their request, and they expect to hear back from Black Hills Energy soon after that.