Could weather impact the Festival of Lights parade?

The Festival of Lights Parade is a popular tradition here in the Rapid City area, but for the first time in the parade's history, severe weather could impact the festivities.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, and at this time, parade chair Connie Olson says the event will still go on.

But if a travel advisory is issued, the parade will be canceled to ensure that no one is put at risk while getting to the parade.

In the case that the event is canceled, there is a backup plan where floats will line up at the Rushmore mall parking lot on Sunday, Dec 8. This will allow community members to see the floats still.

"We do not want anybody to be unsafe. We want to make sure this is a safe, enjoyable, fun, beautiful parade. And if the weather doesn't cooperate and we have to cancel, then that is what we're going to have to do," says Olson

Olson says about 100 people have entered to be apart of the parade, and now everyone is just hoping that the weather cooperates.