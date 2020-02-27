Could the coronavirus impact tourism here in the Black Hills?

When you move closer to the midwest, South Dakota has yet to see a case of the coronavirus. But the concern is still there, as the Black Hills get visitors from all 50 states and 32 different countries, including some Asian countries, according to the downtown ambassador.

With attractions like Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, millions come to the area for the tourism season either by car or by plane.

And with tourism coming up, Visit Rapid City President Julie Schmitz Jensen thinks the Black Hills won't be impacted by the virus this year.

"As a rule we are a drive city from Minnesota and from the midwest, those are our major markets: Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas. I think that we are going to be fine, that's not to make light of this. This is honestly something everybody has to keep their eyes on, but I am at this point not feeling nervous about how it's going to impact our visitor year."

Last year's tourism season saw a slight uptick in numbers despite some inclement weather, so Visit Rapid City doesn't believe the coronavirus will impact the numbers this year.