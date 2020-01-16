Could county workers pack heat?

Two West River lawmakers want county employees who work in courthouses to be able to carry a gun.

Senate Bill 51 was filed by Sen. Lance Russel and Rep. Tim Goodwin, both Republicans represent District 30).

If approved and OK’d by the governor, the bill would also allow county commissions to waive a provision in state law that makes possession of a gun in county courthouses a misdemeanor.

Last year, the South Dakota Legislature approved the possession of concealed pistols in most of the state capitol; but carrying in county courthouses is still against the law.

This new bill applies only to county courthouse workers; not visitors to courthouses.

