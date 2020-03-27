Coronavirus pandemic pushes Wyoming unemployment rate higher

Unemployment claims in Wyoming are surging as mandatory business shutdowns and a recommendation for people to stay at home to contain the coronavirus take an economic toll.

The 2,339 people seeking unemployment assistance through the state last week was up 350% from the week before. Nationwide, unemployment claims were up over 1,000% to nearly 3.3 million.

Wyoming to date has no statewide or local stay-at-home orders to try to limit the COVID-19 illness. Gov. Mark Gordon instead urges people to stay at home for all but essential needs and work from home if possible.

Wyoming has at least 53 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.