Coronavirus forces SD universities to go to online classes

All South Dakota university classes will be temporarily moved online beginning Monday, March 23.

The state Board of Regents said, in a news release, that this is an effort to keep students and staff safe and healthy. Spring break was already extended through Friday, March 20.

On-campus classes are currently scheduled to resume Monday, April 6. However, this is an evolving situation and could be re-evaluated at any time. The Regents ask that students go to university websites to stay up-to-date on the status of campus operations.

