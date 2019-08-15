Cornerstone celebrates opening of second addition at Women and Children's Home

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission held an open house for their latest acquirement at their Women and Children's Home Thursday.

5 years ago the Rescue Mission bought the facility from Regional Health offering 36 beds to homeless women and children in a safe and healing environment.

Up until recently, due neighborhood concern, they were only able to use the north portion of the facility. Now with the earned support of neighborhoods they renovated the south wing to provide up to an additional 32 more beds. This new expansion allowed 35 women and children sleeping on the basement floor at the men's shelter downtown a better living situation.

"They have been thrilled, I mean they couldn't believe it when they first walked in here and how nice it was and they have their own bed, they have closet space and they have case managers that work with them and work with whatever needs they have," said Lysa Allison, executive director of The Cornerstone Rescue Mission. "So it's been very very positive."

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is looking for donations to help their next project to develop and build playground equipment for the Women and Children's Home next year.