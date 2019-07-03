Cornerstone Women and Children's Home receive thousands of diapers

Cornerstone Women and Children's Home just received their largest diaper donation of the past nine years.

Black Hills Community Bank collected diapers throughout the month of June to deliver more than 45,000 diapers to the non-profit Wednesday.

To unpack the heavy load, bank employees assembled into a line, passing down the boxes of diapers.

A few women from the Cornerstone Women and Children's Home brought their children, to enjoy the fire truck the bank employees arrived in.

The bank also raised more than $11,000 through several fundraisers like bake sales and pie-throwing contests.

In a span of nine years, the bank has donated 300,000 diapers to the organization.

"Oh, it's just incredible because we have children from zero to three that need diapers all of the time. We have new people coming in all of the time. Some stay for a couple of nights. Some stay longer. So it's just a significant need," Cornerstone Rescue Mission Executive Lisa Allison said.

The Cornerstone Women and Children's Home is set to expand soon.

Next week, 32 extra beds will be brought in, bringing the total of beds in the home up to 68.