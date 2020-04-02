Cornerstone Rescue Mission makes changes

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is finding social distancing to be difficult with communal living.However, they are trying to make due.

They have decided to limit the number of people living there to 98 for the time being. This Friday is also the last day for the public soup kitchen

and after 5 p.m. tomorrow, no new people will be accepted.

"It's hard for the homeless people," says Executive Director Lysa Allison. "We can give them shelter but we also need to keep our staff and guests safe. I'm trying to do this balancing act to meet the needs of everybody."

Allison says that normally restaurants food. With them being closed, having enough food for everyone has been a struggle.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is accepting donations of any kind. Donations can be dropped off at 30 Main St. in Rapid City.