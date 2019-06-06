Controvery over proposed appartments

A group of homeowners in Rapid City is crying foul over a decision by the city council to approve the development of a four-story apartment complex despite zoning regulations.

The complaint argues Samuelson Development appealed to the full city council for a variance after getting denied by the Rapid City Planning Commission.

The proposed site for the apartment is just off Highway 16, near Fox Road.

The homeowners say that area is zoned for buildings no taller than three stories, but the city council went above the planning commission to allow four levels.

"The heart of the issue is the fact that we don't believe the city council did follow the requirements set forth in the city's own ordinances in order to grant the exception," said attorney Mike Wheeler, representing the petitioners.

Assistant City Attorney, Wade Nyberg disagrees.

"The city's response in a nutshell is that the city council had the authority to take the action that it did to approve the planned development," Nyberg said. "It didn't violate any of it's own ordinances."

The difference between three and four stories in this case is about 13 feet.

