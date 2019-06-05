Controlling the mosquito population in Rapid City

With so much precipitation this spring, the Rapid City Parks Department is expecting a lot of mosquitoes this summer.

Parks and Recreation crews plan to distribute briquettes to parks and ponds throughout town.

A mosquito briquette floats on any place where water collects.

Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson says the briquettes kill mosquito larvae before they ever have a chance to mature into adults, but they don't harm other insect life.

Crews also plan on fogging areas where mosquitoes tend to gather, but the weather hasn't been cooperating.

"With so much moisture, with the briquettes, we haven't been able to get out to find the standing water because there will be casual water everywhere with as much rain as we've had. Once the excess water goes away, we'll find those pools that are predominantly there so we can treat those ponds and standing water areas," Scott Anderson said, Rapid City Parks Division Manager.

Besides being a nuisance, Anderson says mosquitoes can also carry the West Nile virus so if there's a lot of standing water by people's homes, he asks the public to do their part and treat what they can.