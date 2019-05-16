Consultants hold study to see mental health needs

The National Council for Behavioral Health consultants conducted a survey of mental health services West River this week to see where we lack in services.

The study was funded by the Helmsley Charitable Trust Foundation. Thursday, members from Sheriff's Departments across the western part of the state gathered to hear what the National Council felt were gaps in the mental health resources.

"How might we be able to learn what's worked from other places to fill in those gaps and build a stronger safety net for those that are struggling," says Joan King a consultant for the National Counsel Behavioral Health.

As for West River, the consultants say we're doing a lot of good for those struggling with mental health issues but need more facilities to keep those people closer to their families.

"We talked a lot about how to design a system that's going to work for all citizens no matter where they live," Jeff Capobianco a consultant with the National Council for Behavioral Health.

The National Council for Behavioral Health should have a recommendation for West River this fall.