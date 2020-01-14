Construction update on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

According to Civic Center executives, so far, the project has gone well.

"It's all going good right now, knock on wood," said Craig Baltzer, Executive Director of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. "We know we'll run into problems as we go, but right now and so far as we started, breaking ground, it's been pretty smooth. That one 18-inch snow didn't hold us up much at all. We're able to reserve some of the built in snow days and built-in weather-issue days."

The project is currently wrapping up the excavation phase and Baltzer predicts it will be done within the next few weeks. In addition, a firm base that will serve as part of the foundation is also being prepared.

"I hope to be seeing things come out of the ground, so we'll start seeing structure after the cement work is done," said Baltzer. "Then, we should be able to start to see some structure going up-- some steel going up. So, that'll be measurable and something that people will be able to see."

Scull Construction from Rapid City and M.A. Mortenson Company from Minneapolis are working on the project.

Civic center staff say M.A Mortenson was brought in specifically for this job because they have experience in construction on already completed arenas that need to stay open and operational during construction time.

The project is slated to be finished in the fall of 2021.

There is a live camera on their website to track the construction.

