Construction project timelines in Rapid City

"With an already limited construction season in Rapid City, what does it mean for drivers if these major projects get delayed," said Sunday Miller.

"When things get pushed back, it puts a lot of stress or strain on the contractors, on their employees, and many of us are in that situation right now, so a little bit of empathy and a little bit of patience goes a long way," said Darren Gebhart, construction manager for Simon Contractors Company.

As construction season wraps up in Rapid City, why are some projects being delayed, and when will workers reach a stopping point?

"Through the end of November we expected 48 weather days between March and the end of November, we've had over 64 already and we're not done with November yet, so that tells you how bad it is, so essentially what I'm telling you is they've lost three months of time over there and they're still almost on track," said Roger Hall, construction group coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

The busiest roads are top priority, and the City said they didn't anticipate the delays caused by this year's extra weather days.

"Any time there's construction, you're reducing the capacity of the road way, and so somebody is going to have to take longer to get where they're going and allow for the possibility that may be you," said Steven Frooman, traffic engineer, city of Rapid City.

From East Boulevard to Main Street to Haines Avenue, these projects are replacing water lines, signal poles, and pavement.

The latest additions also make intersections ADA accessible.

"I drive every project, the major projects, from every direction at least once a week to look at the traffic control to see if there's a better way to get people through, is there a safer way, one of our huge concerns is pedestrian traffic," Hall said.

The construction manager on the East Boulevard, East North Street project said he expects more delays but the City aims to shutdown this project by the end of November.

"I totally get the frustration but it's safety first and we're out here to make sure that eventually it's something our guys can be proud of that they built, and it's something that we can be proud of as a community," Gebhart said.