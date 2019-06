Construction on I-90 near Haines Avenue bridge will start up on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

The road work will last until Monday at 5 a.m.

High friction surface treatment will be put down on the eastbound and westbound of I-90 in hopes to decrease accidents.

Drivers can expect one lane traffic on the east and westbound lanes during this time. The northbound to eastbound ramp will also be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.