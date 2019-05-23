Construction on Highway 18 between Oelrichs and Oglala

Road work will begin on Highway 18 between Oelrichs and Oglala next week.

Work will begin with traffic control being set up on May 28, followed by a bridge guardrail replacement. The contractor will start roadway pipe replacement on June 3.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane throughout construction. Stop signs and traffic control signals will be utilized during the roadway pipe replacement.

Work includes roadway drainage pipe replacements and bridge upgrades, followed by asphalt resurfacing. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 16.

Motorists are reminded to be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic and to be aware of workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

The overall completion date of this project is Nov. 8, 2019.

The prime contractor on this $6.4 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. from Fargo, North Dakota.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.