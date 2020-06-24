Construction of The Monument stays strong

Construction of the new civic center arena in Rapid City, expected to hold 11,500 people, is still going strong.

Seven months later and The Monument is taking shape.

About 80 craft workers are installing the structural steel for the 250 thousand square foot arena and putting the finishing touches on the foundation.

But as it continues a total of about 250 workers will end up building the 80-foot tall arena.

Some local companies are playing a major role in the project.

"The precast cores, the seating bowl precast, all of that is set by a local steel erection and precast erection trade partner. It's all fabrication by a manufacturer in South Dakota out of Sioux Falls," Jim Yechout, Site Superintendent, said.

By February of 2021, the skeleton of the arena should be fully up.

In late spring of that year, the interior is expected to start taking shape, as they phase into creating the bowl shape of the arena by July 2021.

With COVID-19 a concern, all workers have to be pre-screened before entering the site.

"Obviously the questions and then also a temperature check. We also have deployed cleaning crews around the job site, including our offices to help curtail the spread of COVID-19," Dave Richardson, Senior Project Manager, said.

The construction is expected to be completed by Fall 2021 with the coronavirus not affecting the timeline so far.