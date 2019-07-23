Construction crews are working around the clock at Outlaw Square in Deadwood

Construction on Outlaw Square started in January of this year and was projected to be completed by labor day weekend, but undesirable weather conditions delayed crews for 45 days.

Construction crews continue to work hard to complete Outlaw Square

"We were hoping to have the site done in time for the Deadwood jam this year, but due to the weather we're a little behind schedule on that," says Historic Preservation Officer, Kevin Kuchenbecker.

This public gathering space has been a project in the making for the past five years, a public and private partnership to provide the community with a place to come together.

"Deadwood is a great community and a national historic landmark. We get nearly two point four million visitors a year coming into our community, and this is something not only for our visitors but for the community members themselves," says Kuchenbecker.

Rapid City resident and Deadwood worker Scott Rensch has seen the construction first hand and says that it will all be worth it in the end.

"It's going to make the town first class. I mean it has added a lot. It's right across from the hotel it's just kind of a cool center for people to come and hang out and stuff," says Deadwood community member, Scott Rensch.

When planning and construction are all said and done, people will be able to come together at any time to relax or take advantage of the more than 250 different programming activities, the square plans to offer.

"Artificial turf and synthetic ice as well. We'll be able to ice skate from November through May if we wanted to or Christmas in July," says Kuchenbecker.

Crews say if the weather cooperates, Outlaw Square should be opened by October.