Construction controversy over B-21 build up

A Rapid City contactor is taking offense to something Mayor Steve Allender said in regards to the new B-21 bomber and the construction demand it could bring with it.

In an interview with KOTA Radio (which is not affiliated with KOTA TV), Allender said current, local contractors won't be able to keep up with the demand for new homes once the new troops arrive in Box Elder.

Projections suggest as many as 1,500 new airmen could find their way to Ellsworth, bringing a demand for 750 homes with them.

The owner of Boom Construction says he and his fellow contractors are more than able to build that many houses over the next couple years, but many projects are getting held up by the City of Rapid City.

"We're able to put in lots and subdivision in Box Elder in a much more timely fashion because of their regulations and their process that get through city hall than we are in Rapid City," said Daene Boomsma, owner of Boom Construction in Rapid City.

In statement, the mayor said he would love nothing more than to be proven wrong.