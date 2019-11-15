It's the first thing travelers see pulling into Spearfish off I-90's Exit 12.

Construction on Jackson Boulevard in the booming Northern Hills town continues, raising questions about when it will be finished.

Construction continues on Jackson Boulevard in Spearfish, and even though the weather has been a challenge this year, crews are on schedule.

"Picking up the slack and keeping us close to schedule as I said, we are very close to substantial completion here," says Spearfish city engineer, Kyle Mathis.

The two-phase project has been in the works since the beginning of the year. Phase one goes from 3rd St. to 10th St. while phase two is from the 3rd St. to University and then 10th to 12th St.

"The roadway was in bad shape, so patch mill overlay type of work," says Mathis.

In addition to the roadways, crews are working on storm drainage, utility infrastructure, and new roadway lighting.

"You know the population of Spearfish is exploding right now it seems. And before that happens, you need to fix certain things, so it doesn't become a bigger problem down the road," says Spearfish resident, Aric Bakeberg.

Bakeberg says even though some people are ready for the construction to be complete, he believes it's going to be worth it in the long run.

"I know it's bugging a lot of people. I don't mind it. It's got to get done," says Bakeberg.

As the days wind down, Spearfish residents should see four lanes open very shortly and a completed project by June of 2020.