Construction continues at Youth and Family Services

Crews continue to make progress on the expansion of Youth and Family Services. The project to add a two-story building started back in March and will add a total of 66-thousand square feet.

"So we have several programs that are not on this campus. And part of the reason for building this building was to bring them home," says Ron Reed.

Youth and Family Services have a few sites throughout the community, but with the added space, they will now be able to eliminate three of the places they are renting.

'We have rented space at the Rushmore Mall and two other places. Some of those have been very singled purposes," says the development director for Youth and Family Services, Connie Olson.

Olson says it's essential to have one place where families can drop off their children, knowing they have a good learning environment.

"Is focused on safety and learning for them. That is what our kids need, and we need to invest in kids," says Olson.

The project isn't only giving them more space; it's also allowing for new programs for middle schoolers.

"It's a challenging time for kids. And having some mentors and coaches to help them through that will really be important. It will help keep them on the right path," says Olson.

Construction crews say that if everything goes as planned, the project should be completed by March.