Construction continues at Golden Ticket Cinemas Rushmore 7

Moviegoers have reason to be excited; there are only a few more months until Golden Ticket Cinemas Rushmore 7, opens their doors.

Renovations to the AMC theater, located near Hobby Lobby in North Rapid, started in mid-July and crews are at the halfway point.

The general manager at Rushmore Mall, Sandy Brockhouse says crews are working aggressively to get the job done by November 1st.

When the work is complete, the community can expect the state to see state-of-the-art technology, reclining seating, and an extended food menu that offers burgers, pizza, and much more.

"Come November first, the flood gates will open, and the theater will be open, and they are already getting prepared for big movies such as Frozen two, Jumanji two and the Star Wars movie. So there is going to be a lot of big movies coming out for the holiday season as usual, but you can expect to see that open," says Brockhouse.

There will be significant events leading up to the opening like special tours and viewings.

If anyone is interested, they can head to Golden Ticket Rushmore Seven's website or the Rushmore Malls Facebook page.