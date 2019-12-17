Construction company put on probation for fatal collapse

A construction company has been sentenced to a year of probation in the death of a worker during a 2016 building collapse in downtown Sioux Falls.

A federal judge on Monday ordered Hultgren Construction to serve a year of probation or until the company is fully dissolved. The judge noted that the company itself was charged with violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act and not any of the officials who owned Hultgren.

The collapse happened as employees were removing a load-bearing wall between the former Copper Lounge building and Skelly’s Pub.