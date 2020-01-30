Construction company presents digital model on 'The Monument' arena

Construction companies met with Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo representatives to show their progress on The Monument's new arena and its impact on the massive mid-western show.

Managers from M.A. Mortenson Construction presented a timeline of their progress on the soon-to-be-renamed "The Monument" during the Rushmore Plaza board of director's meeting on Tuesday.

The presentation included new looks at a 4-D digital model of the arena depicting each individual installation to the arena throughout the build.

Richardson said that his company has worked around winter weather conditions to finish the build on time. He added the arena's foundation and upper structure is scheduled for completion around January 2021, while the entire building will be finished around December 2021.

Dave Richardson, senior project manager of M.A. Mortenson Construction, said his company is working together with rodeo directors to keep the cattle show going without construction slowing.

"The team here at Monument has been exceptionally well to work with," Richardson said. "We started our planning process for the rodeo when we first showed up last fall, so we kind of knew what was coming up - we kind of knew how to address it."

M.A. Mortenson also collaborated with representatives of Black Hills Stock Show, Sutton Rodeo and Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to continue construction during the upcoming Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo.

Kim Sutton of Sutton Rodeo was pleased: "The construction people - they've been wonderful to work with as we get through this year's event."