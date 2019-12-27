Conservative group to call for repeal of Wyoming's death penalty

A group of Wyoming conservatives will call for the state to repeal the death penalty.

In a release Friday, Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty question the alignment of capital punishment with their principles.

“A growing number of conservatives in Wyoming have concluded that the death penalty violates our core conservative tenets of valuing life, fiscal responsibility, and limited government,” said Kylie Taylor, state coordinator for the group.

They plan a news conference next week to officially call for the repeal.

“The death penalty is far too costly for taxpayers, does nothing to make us safer, and is rife with errors,” Taylor said. “Wyoming can redirect those funds to help solve cold cases and invest in law enforcement to actually improve public safety.”

A network of conservative groups across the country is taking up the death penalty issue.

