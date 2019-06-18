Conservation officers remind folks to leave wildlife alone

If you care, leave them there.

That's what conservation officers are telling folks if they see what appears to be abandoned wildlife.

Staff from South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks say they recently received a slew of calls about abandoned baby animals.

They say the safest thing you can do for these creatures is leave them alone.

The animals' survival rates drop tremendously when people take them into their care, and the mom is probably right around the corner.

Conservation Officer Anthony Potter says they responded to a call about a fawn with a broken leg a few weeks ago.

"I picked up the fawn to check out the back legs. It let out a bleet and the mom came running down the hill. She was no more than 50 yards away so she was very close and we returned it to wildlife because there were actually no injuries. Like I said, we're willing to take those phone calls and everything and deal with it on a case by case basis, but the mom is not as far away as you would probably think" Anthony Potter said.

If you have any questions or concerns about baby wildlife safety, visit the Outdoor Campus - West.