Confederate flag on PD patch in Gettysburg, SD where member of George Floyd's family lives

There is a confederate flag on the Police patch for Gettysburg, South Dakota --where a family member of George Floyd lives. Selwyn Jones is Floyd's uncle.

Gettysburg, South Dakota Police Department patch contains the confederate flag.

We spoke Thursday evening with both the Gettysburg Police Chief and Selwyn Jones. Gettysburg is in north central South Dakota.

Gettysburg Police Chief Dave Mogard told us they're going to discuss the issue at a special emergency meeting.

Mogard says they're going to talk to the city lawyer to find out when they can legally have a meeting to discuss it. He says it would be an open meeting with the City Council, Mayor Bill Wuttke, himself, the Sheriff and anyone else interested in attending.

We also talked Thursday evening with Jones who was on his way back to South Dakota, returning from his nephew George Floyd's funeral in Houston.

Jones, who lived in Rapid City for more than 20 years, said he wasn't even aware of the patch until recently. He said the patch didn't mean a lot to him "as long as we treat each other with respect. The patch signifies disrespect to me. The patch has to be taken off because of the situation we're in and the world the way it is today."

Jones moved to Gettysburg about 3 years ago and owns a business there.

Chief Mogard says nobody from the Gettysburg area has ever complained to him about the confederate flag being on their patch.

Mogard says he just became chief in 2018. However, the patch he says has been there since 2008.

The police website says the city was founded by both Union and Confederate soldiers after the Civil War. Mogard says there are about 1,300 residents in Gettysburg.

Both Mogard and Floyd said they had spoken to each other Thursday, and say they have a good relationship.

Floyd says if the meeting hasn't been held by the time he gets home to Gettysburg, he'll go to the meeting.

Mogard says, if there's a proposal to change the patch, and the City Council approves it, he's not opposed to that.

No date has been set for the special emergency meeting to discuss the issue.