Concerns from local doctor about number of specialists

Last week, Regional Health announced its partnership with the Mayo Clinic Network, as well as some re-branding. But, one Rapid City doctor has some concerns as she advocates for her patients' care.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt cares more about her patients and their care than what network or branding a hospital has.

"I am an advocate for my patients, said Babbitt, a family physician at Creekside Medical Clinic.

Babbitt says Regional Health has a shortage of specialists, which effects the timeline of care for a patient. She explained how she thinks the shortage of specialists is apparent when a patient of hers, who is on the list for a kidney transplant, has to wait for almost a year to see a kidney specialist in Rapid City.

"They have had difficulty retaining and recruiting physicians, and so, as primary care physicians, we struggle to get patients the care they need when they need to see a specialist," said Babbitt.

According to Babbitt, within the last two years of her nearly 20 year medical career here in the Black Hills, she has never had to refer more patients to the Mayo Clinic and Avera Health Center than she has now.

Babbitt says that re-branding won't solve the recruiting and retaining issues that she sees at Rapid City Regional Health, but she made sure to say that overall, the health care at Regional Health is exceptional and that the new technology, like telehealth, is great for her patients.

"I think that the medical care in the hospital system at Regional Health is outstanding and that just gives an additional benefit for my patients," said Babbitt.

We reached out to Regional Health for comment. Although they did not provide the number of specialists in their network, they did issue this statement:

"Regional Health is actively recruiting specialty physicians on an ongoing basis, along with other Black Hills medical groups. Our recent announcement about re-branding, joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network and acquiring the naming rights to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center do not change our commitment to recruiting talented physicians to the area. In fact, we believe all three announcements will increase our visibility throughout the region which will assist in physician and caregiver recruitment."

