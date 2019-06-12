Community members make their voice heard against Gov. Noem's pipeline bills

Opponents of the pipeline laws took to the streets of Rapid City Wednesday to make their voices heard.

Opponents to the riot boosting bill make their voices heard as they march to the court house.

Protesters take to the streets opposing Gov. Kristi Noem's pipeline riot boosting bills that were passed by this year's state legislature. Ahead of the Dakota Rural Action Versus Noem hearing in federal court.

That lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of those laws.

"Our endgame is to really show the judge and show the decision makers that this is our constitutional right. People have been doing this since the beginning of this country and when people have taken to the streets to challenge legal laws that have been in place to oppress people and destroy the environment, it's actually made this country better," says Nick Tilsen, President & CEO of NDN Collective.

Those marching through downtown say they want to bring more community awareness to the subject and teach the young children taking part that they have a voice.

"Just because something is a law doesn't make it right, and so to be able to have them growing up knowing they have the power to change things," says community organizer Terrell Iron Shell.

As this case goes through the legal process the people taking part say they have a bigger purpose.

"We're coming together to say we're here to protect. Today it may be Keystone XL. Tomorrow it could be something that affects you and your back door," says Frontlines Community Organizer Joye Braun.

As of now, the main legal obstacles to the construction of the Keystone XL in South Dakota have been removed. TC Energy, the company that wants to build the line, previously said it is too late to begin work this year.