Community foundation puts $85K toward feeding people

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has donated more than $85,000 to fight food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These grants provide resources to a number of organizations who are rising to meet the challenge of food insecurity throughout the Black Hills during these difficult times. We are also grateful to the volunteers and donors who support these extraordinary efforts,” said Steve Helmers, chair of the BHACF grants committee board of directors.

The nonprofit organizations that applied for this grant opportunity are addressing immediate food insecurity needs in local communities.

Northern Hills:

Belle Fourche Compassion Cupboard

Lead – Lord’s Cupboard

Spearfish Community Pantry

Spearfish Nutrition (Meals on Wheels)

Sturgis – Crisis Intervention Services

Central Hills & Territory Wide:

Black Hills Farmers Market

Meals on Wheels

Feeding South Dakota

Black Hills Works

Hope Center

Salvation Army

Western SD Community Action

WellFully

Volunteers of America – Mommy’s Closet

YMCA

Minneluzehan Senior Center

Youth & Family Services

Southern Hills:

Boys and Girls Clubs (Hot Springs, Hill City, Lead/Deadwood)

The Storehouse – Custer

Hill City Food Pantry

Hot Springs Ministerial Association

Oglala Lakota County:

Wanblee – Families Working Together

Pine Ridge - One Spirit

BHACF continues to review grant applications regarding food insecurity and disaster relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available at bhacf.org.

