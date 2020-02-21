Commission OKs college district offering 4-year degrees

The Wyoming Community College Commission has given a college district permission to begin planning to offer four-year degree programs.

The recent approval applies to Gillette College and Sheridan College in the Northern Wyoming Community College District. The Gillette News-Record reports it's an essential step toward four-year applied science baccalaureate degrees in management and leadership at the two schools.

Four other Wyoming community colleges also are pursuing four-year degrees after Gov. Mark Gordon signed a law allowing them to do so in 2019.

Two-year colleges in Wyoming also are seeking Higher Learning Commission approval to offer four-year degrees.