Come as you are pow wow and basketball tournament held to help keep youth out of trouble

To help give young people in our area something to do -- and stay out of trouble -- one local man is helping carry on his father's legacy.

For just over a month now, Chris White Eagle has put on the "come as you are" pow wow -- allowing people to dance to traditional Native American drum music, without having to be decorated in full regalia.

The event also features a 5-on-5 basketball tournament, and food grilled by state prosecutor Mark Vargo

Chris White Eagle lost his father a year ago -- who helped mentor at-risk youth.

The event brings kids from juvenile diversion and the Club for Boys together to have fun every week...and while some of the kids may have personal issues to work through, White Eagle says none of the young people who come through his gym are bad kids...they just need guidance.

"It is wonderful, I come down here and I feel blessed. I got to know a lot of these kids and a lot of them are in trouble but that being said they just need to be redirected," says Chris White Eagle

To help with volunteering, or to help donate food, you can contact juvenile diversion at 605 394 6909