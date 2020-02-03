Colorado man sentenced for South Dakota meth runs

A Colorado man convicted of trying to distribute methamphetamine in western South Dakota has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

John Schrum (47 of Greeley) and another person brought 500 grams of meth from Colorado to distribute in the state during 2017 and 2018.

During a traffic stop on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 2018, police discovered that Schrum also had a semi-automatic pistol, which he was prohibited from possessing.

The sentencing of the other person, 31-year-old Richard Homer (from Colorado) is pending. Homer also has pleaded guilty.

