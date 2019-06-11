Colorado man gets 3 years in prison following Sturgis Rally sex sting

A Colorado man is sentenced to three years in federal prison for attempted possession of child pornography during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Noah Schottenstein, 30, was one of nine men arrested and federally indicted due to an undercover sex trafficking operation during the 2016 rally. Undercover law enforcement targeted people willing to pay to have sex with underage girls or boys obtained through the internet.

Federal prosecutors say Schottenstein communicated with someone he thought was a minor, asking her to send him pornographic images of herself.

