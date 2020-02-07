College students might be able to distill spirits on campus

Students might soon be able to distill spirits on the School of Mines and Technology campus if the state Senate follows the House in approving alcohol in some courses.

On a 56 to 9 vote Friday afternoon, the House approved House Bill 1081. The bill allows postsecondary institutions to produce up to 200 gallons of distilled spirits, malt beverage, or wine to be used in research and educational courses.

School of Mines students are already brewing as part of course but because of current law, they have to go off campus to do it.

Only students at least 21 years old and enrolled in a course or involved in research would be able to consume the alcohol. Also, no student will be allowed to have a blood alcohol content at or above 0.08. That alcohol also could not be sold or donated.

The bill now goes to a Senate committee.

