College student builds rowing machine with grandpa during quarantine

AJ Collins is a junior at Culver Academies, a boarding school in Indiana, but Collins had to come home to Rapid City after his school closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AJ Collins and his grandpa spent their quarantine together in Rapid City building a rowing machine.

Collins said he's thankful he was able to get home safely, but he's even more thankful he got to spend time with his grandpa and build a rowing machine together during the quarantine.

He is on the rowing team at his college so he's been using the homemade rowing machine to practice for the time being, and he's thankful his grandpa was able to help his vision come to life.

Collins was on a boat that placed second at the Midwest Scholastic Rowing Championship in 2019.