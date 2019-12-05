Coca-Cola brings in the holidays

Around the holidays people tend to think of Coca-Cola, this is no small part due to their highly influential Christmas campaign and their revamping of Santa Clause in the 1930s.

Coca-Cola has built a brand name over the decades that resonates with celebrations and joyful memories.

The corporation is one of main sponsors for the Festival of Lights Parade and also runs a year-round give back program that revs up around the holidays. When you purchase a Coke, all you have to do is enter the code on the inside of the cap www.coke.com/give. Each code you entered has a monetary value goes to school or cause of your choice. Regardless of it's creation and introduction of the Santa Claus that we all know and love today or the company's decision to continue using the same logo font for more than 130 years, this beverage brand connects with its audience on a nostalgic level.

"Coca-Cola is the second most recognized word in world behind 'okay,'" said James B. Munger with Coca-Cola Bottling Company High Country, "so quite honestly it's a huge honor to represent that brand. However, in 1930 they sourced an artist that created what you know now today as the Coca-Cola Sundbloom Santa Claus. So that Santa Claus was commissioned for 30-plus years in all Coca-Cola ads and the advertising through the entire world during the holiday season."

