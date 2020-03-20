Coal mine in Gillette lays off 60 workers

A coal mining company in northeast Wyoming has laid off 60 workers in response to lower production and a deteriorating market.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Buckskin Mining Company workers were notified of the layoffs Wednesday and are expected to receive pay through April 2.

The announcement comes a week after the company made the decision to reduce the workforce in the coming weeks as nationwide demand for coal plummeted in the last year, and as utilities transition toward renewable energy sources.

The mine laid off more than 80 workers in 2016 when the coal market crashed and caused hundreds of layoffs across the region.