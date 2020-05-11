Coal companies in legal tug of war over shovels

A mining equipment company based in Wisconsin has requested to either be paid or take its equipment from a Wyoming coal mining company that continues to operate a pair of its large coal shovels.

The Gillette News Record reported that Komatsu Mining Corporation filed a motion seeking to immediately lift an automatic stay on assets that prevent the company from reclaiming its property. Company officials say the stay was placed last year after Blackjewel LLC filed for bankruptcy, which included two Campbell County coal mines.

Eagle Specialty Materials acquired the mines and previously claimed losing the shovels would force a mine closure.