Club for Boys has been selling Christmas trees for 40 years

It has been a holiday tradition for decades.... and Monday kicked off the 40th year of the Christmas tree sale at the Club for Boys.

This year the Club is offering nine varieties of trees, two of which are fresh cut from right here in the Black Hills.

The Club also makes wreathes from byproducts of the trees and all the money goes directly to the Club for Boys.... making it one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

While there are numerous tree lots to get a tree, the club feels their personal service sets them apart.

"What is really special about this one is that it just isn't a fundraiser, it is a fundraiser. Our kids are learning job skills every day they are giving back to the club. They are out here helping customers find Christmas trees," says, Mark Kline, Assistant Executive Director, Club for Boys

Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 AM-7 PM and Sunday 10 AM-5 PM. Trees are also available at the Thrift Store.